Mystery Box: Man's Body Delivered with Rs 1.35 Crore Demand

In West Godavari district, a macabre scene unfolded as a family received a box containing the body of an unidentified man, accompanied by a chilling demand for Rs 1.35 crore. Police say the amount claims to be the compounded loan of Rs 3 lakh supposedly taken over a decade ago.

The box, mysteriously delivered at the family's under-construction house, raised alarm bells leading to a police probe. The recipient, Sagi Tulasi, was initially informed about receiving electrical goods. The incident gains a dramatic edge with a missing husband and an emerging property dispute angle.

As investigations proceed, police are also concerned about the sudden disappearance of another family member. District Superintendent Adnan Nayeem Asmi assures that tracing missing individuals is critical to cracking the complex case, offering a glimpse into the intricate web of relationships and motivations at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)