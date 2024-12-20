Supreme Court Questions Validity of Construction Plea at Rajaji Park

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed doubts regarding the legitimacy of a plea that alleges illegal construction activities and tree felling near Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand.

Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan remarked that the petition appears to be 'sponsored,' particularly after an inspection found the disputed land to be private property.

The court directed the applicant to make the landowner a respondent and advised that any construction violating laws could lead to its demolition, while frivolous pleas might attract a penalty.

