Supreme Court Questions Validity of Construction Plea at Rajaji Park

The Supreme Court has questioned the legitimacy of a plea alleging illegal construction and tree felling near Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand, suggesting it may be 'sponsored.' An inspection revealed the area is private property and urged the applicant to include the landowner in further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:43 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday expressed doubts regarding the legitimacy of a plea that alleges illegal construction activities and tree felling near Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand.

Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan remarked that the petition appears to be 'sponsored,' particularly after an inspection found the disputed land to be private property.

The court directed the applicant to make the landowner a respondent and advised that any construction violating laws could lead to its demolition, while frivolous pleas might attract a penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

