Controversy Surrounds Congress Worker Death in Lucknow Protest

Lucknow Police issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai for questioning over the death of Congress worker Prabhat Pandey during a protest. Rai denies receiving the notice but pledges cooperation. The incident has sparked debate over the cause of death and political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Police have issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai regarding the death of party worker Prabhat Pandey during a recent protest. Rai stated that he had not yet received any such notice but assured his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

The notice was issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, compelling Rai to join the probe promptly, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Raveena Tyagi. The protest and subsequent death have sparked a controversy, with Rai alleging police brutality as the cause of death.

However, police reports indicate that Pandey, aged 28, was brought to the hospital from the Congress office already deceased. Doctors reportedly found no visible injuries. An FIR has been lodged as police continue their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

