In a strategic move to avert encirclement by advancing Russian troops, Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the territory surrounding Uspenivka and Trudove villages located in the Donetsk region. This decision comes as the conflict stretches into its 22nd month, with Ukrainian troops engaged in fierce defensive battles. The Ukrainian military confirms that operations will continue in other critical areas to maintain pressure along the front line.

According to a statement on Telegram from Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces, the withdrawal was authorized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to safeguard the units from being surrounded. The relocated military personnel are set to focus on conducting operations within the Kurakhove-Konstantinopolske region.

Reports from Ukraine's General Staff indicate that there were 18 clashes on the Kurakhove front over the past day, as Russian forces attempted to push north of the town. The Russian Defence Ministry also declared on Friday that its troops had gained control over additional settlements in the Donetsk region, further claiming to have secured Trudove earlier in the week.

