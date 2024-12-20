Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Strategically Retreat Amid Russian Advances

Ukrainian forces have pulled back from areas around Uspenivka and Trudove in Donetsk to avoid encirclement by Russian troops. This maneuver is part of ongoing defensive actions as the war enters its 22nd month. Intense battles continue in the Kurakhove-Konstantinopolske area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:04 IST
  Ukraine
  • Ukraine

In a strategic move to avert encirclement by advancing Russian troops, Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the territory surrounding Uspenivka and Trudove villages located in the Donetsk region. This decision comes as the conflict stretches into its 22nd month, with Ukrainian troops engaged in fierce defensive battles. The Ukrainian military confirms that operations will continue in other critical areas to maintain pressure along the front line.

According to a statement on Telegram from Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces, the withdrawal was authorized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to safeguard the units from being surrounded. The relocated military personnel are set to focus on conducting operations within the Kurakhove-Konstantinopolske region.

Reports from Ukraine's General Staff indicate that there were 18 clashes on the Kurakhove front over the past day, as Russian forces attempted to push north of the town. The Russian Defence Ministry also declared on Friday that its troops had gained control over additional settlements in the Donetsk region, further claiming to have secured Trudove earlier in the week.

