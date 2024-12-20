Left Menu

Fury Over Attack on Marathi Family: MTDC Employee Faces Heat

A Maharashtra government employee and his wife, both accused of attacking a Marathi-speaking family in Thane, are facing legal actions. The incident has sparked political outcry, with opposition leaders demanding justice amid ongoing discrimination against Marathi residents in the state.

  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra government employee and his wife have been accused of attacking a Marathi-speaking family in Thane, prompting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate suspension proceedings against the employee. The accused, Akhilesh Shukla, works for the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.

The issue was raised in the legislative council by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab and echoed by other opposition members, who decried discrimination against the Marathi community. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured strict action against Shukla, emphasizing that injustice against Marathi people will not be tolerated.

The incident, which involved physical assault and derogatory remarks, has fueled further debate on the rising bias against Marathi families in Maharashtra. With incidents reportedly increasing since the BJP took power, opposition leaders continued to voice concerns in the legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

