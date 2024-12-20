Erdogan Pledges Support for Syria's New Government

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his government would assist Syria in forming its new state structure and drafting a constitution, engaging with Damascus on the matter.

Erdogan revealed these details to reporters during a flight from a D-8 meeting held in Egypt, stressing the importance of rebuilding bilateral ties.

With Ahmad al-Sharaa at the helm of the new Syrian government, Erdogan underscored the need to lift sanctions imposed under Bashar al-Assad, while planning discussions with President-elect Donald Trump to strengthen international support.

