Erdogan Pledges Support for Syria's New Government

Turkey's President Erdogan has pledged support to Syria's new government, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani. Ankara is in dialogue with Damascus to aid in state-building and constitution drafting, and Erdogan emphasizes lifting sanctions imposed under Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his government would assist Syria in forming its new state structure and drafting a constitution, engaging with Damascus on the matter.

Erdogan revealed these details to reporters during a flight from a D-8 meeting held in Egypt, stressing the importance of rebuilding bilateral ties.

With Ahmad al-Sharaa at the helm of the new Syrian government, Erdogan underscored the need to lift sanctions imposed under Bashar al-Assad, while planning discussions with President-elect Donald Trump to strengthen international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

