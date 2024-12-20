Erdogan Pledges Support for Syria's New Government
Turkey's President Erdogan has pledged support to Syria's new government, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani. Ankara is in dialogue with Damascus to aid in state-building and constitution drafting, and Erdogan emphasizes lifting sanctions imposed under Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:33 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his government would assist Syria in forming its new state structure and drafting a constitution, engaging with Damascus on the matter.
Erdogan revealed these details to reporters during a flight from a D-8 meeting held in Egypt, stressing the importance of rebuilding bilateral ties.
With Ahmad al-Sharaa at the helm of the new Syrian government, Erdogan underscored the need to lift sanctions imposed under Bashar al-Assad, while planning discussions with President-elect Donald Trump to strengthen international support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebration in Damascus: End of an Era
Syrian Rebels Advance: A Turning Point in Damascus?
Rebels Take Charge: Assad's Absence from Damascus
Syria's state news agency denies rumours that President Bashar Assad has left the country, says he is at work in Damascus, reports AP.
Chaos in Damascus: Iranian Embassy Stormed Amidst Rebel Uprising