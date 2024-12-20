Left Menu

Mental Health Concerns Amid Tensions at Sambhal Mosque

A mentally-challenged man named Ajay Sharma was detained near Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid, which faced recent tensions over its location. He was carrying a saffron 'gamchaa' on a day with heightened security for Friday prayers. Officials stated the man is being questioned, and peace at the mosque was maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions heightened in Sambhal as a mentally-challenged man was detained near the Shahi Jama Masjid, a site recently embroiled in controversy over its location, linked with the Harihar temple. Security was beefed up for Friday prayers amid fears of unrest.

The detained individual, identified as Ajay Sharma, was reportedly on his way to pay homage to Lord Shiva and was found in possession of a saffron 'gamchaa'. Officers highlighted the need for heightened security due to recent violence that left four dead post-survey at the mosque.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra confirmed the man's mental incapacity, stating he was stopped for questioning. Assurance was given that the Friday prayers concluded peacefully, and future actions will depend on ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

