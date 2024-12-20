Mental Health Concerns Amid Tensions at Sambhal Mosque

Tensions heightened in Sambhal as a mentally-challenged man was detained near the Shahi Jama Masjid, a site recently embroiled in controversy over its location, linked with the Harihar temple. Security was beefed up for Friday prayers amid fears of unrest.

The detained individual, identified as Ajay Sharma, was reportedly on his way to pay homage to Lord Shiva and was found in possession of a saffron 'gamchaa'. Officers highlighted the need for heightened security due to recent violence that left four dead post-survey at the mosque.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra confirmed the man's mental incapacity, stating he was stopped for questioning. Assurance was given that the Friday prayers concluded peacefully, and future actions will depend on ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)