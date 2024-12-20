Court Debate Over Historical Status of Ajmer's Dargah

A local court in Ajmer faces an intriguing petition posed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, pushing to declare the revered dargah of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz as a Hindu temple. Gupta asserts it was erected over an ancient Shiva temple, prompting an intensive call for investigation.

During the proceeding on Friday, five applications sought to join the legal fray including prominent figures like Ajmer Dargah deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the Anjuman Syed Zadgan, and others. The court, admitting these applications, has fixed January 24 as the date for the next hearing, emphasizing the need for further documentation to support the claim.

The petition has ignited a nationwide controversy, inciting concerns among Muslim leaders about the impact on religious unity and harmony. Ajmer Sharif Dargah, an epitome of India's secular heritage, continues to be a significant spiritual site, drawing attention and fierce debates surrounding its historical origins and religious significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)