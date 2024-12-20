Left Menu

Court Debate Over Historical Status of Ajmer's Dargah

A petition filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta claims the dargah of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz in Ajmer was built over a Shiva temple and should be declared a Hindu temple. The court has involved five new parties and set the next hearing for January 24. The controversy has sparked opposition from Muslim leaders, emphasizing unity and brotherhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ajmer | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:02 IST
Court Debate Over Historical Status of Ajmer's Dargah
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Ajmer faces an intriguing petition posed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, pushing to declare the revered dargah of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz as a Hindu temple. Gupta asserts it was erected over an ancient Shiva temple, prompting an intensive call for investigation.

During the proceeding on Friday, five applications sought to join the legal fray including prominent figures like Ajmer Dargah deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the Anjuman Syed Zadgan, and others. The court, admitting these applications, has fixed January 24 as the date for the next hearing, emphasizing the need for further documentation to support the claim.

The petition has ignited a nationwide controversy, inciting concerns among Muslim leaders about the impact on religious unity and harmony. Ajmer Sharif Dargah, an epitome of India's secular heritage, continues to be a significant spiritual site, drawing attention and fierce debates surrounding its historical origins and religious significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024