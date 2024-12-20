Left Menu

Rourkela Horror: Trio Arrested for Assault on Minor at Bus Stand

A 15-year-old girl was raped by three individuals in Rourkela. The accused, who promised her work, took her to a house and assaulted her. A policeman's suspicion at the bus stand led to their arrest. The girl identified one assailant, and all three were charged under POCSO and Section 70(2).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:08 IST
Rourkela Horror: Trio Arrested for Assault on Minor at Bus Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Rourkela, a 15-year-old girl was reportedly raped by three men who have since been apprehended, according to police statements released on Friday.

The accused lured the victim with promises of work and took her to a home where the assault occurred. The crime reportedly followed a family dispute that led the girl to a Rourkela bus stand alone.

A police officer at the scene observed suspicious behavior and the girl's disheveled appearance, leading to the trio's arrest. Authorities confirmed the trio underwent medical examination and were charged under the stringent POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024