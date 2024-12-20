Rourkela Horror: Trio Arrested for Assault on Minor at Bus Stand
A 15-year-old girl was raped by three individuals in Rourkela. The accused, who promised her work, took her to a house and assaulted her. A policeman's suspicion at the bus stand led to their arrest. The girl identified one assailant, and all three were charged under POCSO and Section 70(2).
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:08 IST
In a disturbing incident in Rourkela, a 15-year-old girl was reportedly raped by three men who have since been apprehended, according to police statements released on Friday.
The accused lured the victim with promises of work and took her to a home where the assault occurred. The crime reportedly followed a family dispute that led the girl to a Rourkela bus stand alone.
A police officer at the scene observed suspicious behavior and the girl's disheveled appearance, leading to the trio's arrest. Authorities confirmed the trio underwent medical examination and were charged under the stringent POCSO Act.
