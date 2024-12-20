Rourkela Horror: Trio Arrested for Assault on Minor at Bus Stand

In a disturbing incident in Rourkela, a 15-year-old girl was reportedly raped by three men who have since been apprehended, according to police statements released on Friday.

The accused lured the victim with promises of work and took her to a home where the assault occurred. The crime reportedly followed a family dispute that led the girl to a Rourkela bus stand alone.

A police officer at the scene observed suspicious behavior and the girl's disheveled appearance, leading to the trio's arrest. Authorities confirmed the trio underwent medical examination and were charged under the stringent POCSO Act.

