Engaging with New Rulers: U.S. Diplomats Meet Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Damascus

Top U.S. diplomats are set to engage in the first official in-person meetings with Syria's new de facto rulers, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, in Damascus. The meetings aim to determine the group's plans for governance, in light of the former regime's collapse.

Delegates from the Biden administration, including key State Department officials, intend to discuss principles of inclusivity and minority rights as part of Syria's political transition. There is a drive to understand whether HTS will opt for strict Islamic rule or a more flexible democratic process.

Diplomatic efforts with HTS signal a potential shift in Western policy, coinciding with ongoing discussions about removing the group's terrorist designation. Additionally, the officials will investigate the status of missing U.S. citizens in Syria, including journalist Austin Tice.

(With inputs from agencies.)