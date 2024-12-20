Left Menu

Engaging with New Rulers: U.S. Diplomats Meet Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Damascus

U.S. diplomats are meeting with Syria's new rulers, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, in Damascus. Discussions include inclusivity and minority rights for Syria's political transition. Western powers question HTS's future governance style. The meeting aims to improve ties and assess the situation of missing U.S. citizens in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top U.S. diplomats are set to engage in the first official in-person meetings with Syria's new de facto rulers, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, in Damascus. The meetings aim to determine the group's plans for governance, in light of the former regime's collapse.

Delegates from the Biden administration, including key State Department officials, intend to discuss principles of inclusivity and minority rights as part of Syria's political transition. There is a drive to understand whether HTS will opt for strict Islamic rule or a more flexible democratic process.

Diplomatic efforts with HTS signal a potential shift in Western policy, coinciding with ongoing discussions about removing the group's terrorist designation. Additionally, the officials will investigate the status of missing U.S. citizens in Syria, including journalist Austin Tice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

