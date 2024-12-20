Left Menu

India-Canada Relations Strained: Allegations and Diplomatic Tensions

The Indian government has dismissed Canada's allegations against Indian citizens as unfounded and suggests they follow an anti-India separatist agenda. India highlights the importance of addressing these issues diplomatically and ensuring the safety of Indian nationals abroad, particularly in light of its high-stakes national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:57 IST
India-Canada Relations Strained: Allegations and Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government strongly refuted Canada's allegations involving Indian citizens as baseless and without concrete evidence, claiming they serve an anti-India separatist agenda. This response emerged in the Lok Sabha following discussions about how these allegations might affect bilateral relations.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that any harmful narratives can strain stable diplomatic relations, urging Canada to address anti-India elements within its borders. The government assures that safety concerns of Indian nationals in the US and Canada are being addressed as a priority.

Further, a High-Level Enquiry Committee is investigating the security cooperation inputs from the US regarding organized crime and terrorism involving Indian nationals, to safeguard India's national security. Continued diplomatic engagement aims to mitigate any potential fallout and promote mutual respect for sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

