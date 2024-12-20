Addressing Misconduct: Upholding Army Discipline
In response to questions about junior officers facing humiliation and physical coercion from commanding officers in the Army, the government confirmed receiving complaints for 2023-24. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth highlighted the existing grievance redressal mechanism ensuring discipline and maintaining Army camaraderie despite these grievances.
The government has acknowledged receiving complaints regarding 'humiliation and physical coercion' targeted at junior officers by senior commanding officers in the Army during 2023-24. This revelation came in response to a query posed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth emphasized the existence of a 'well-established mechanism' within the armed forces designed to address grievances and ensure discipline remains stringent across ranks. The minister assured that this structure is critical to preserving morale and camaraderie among personnel.
The minister's confirmation came after being queried about the potential impacts such misconduct might have on unit dynamics and the steps the government plans to take to prevent future occurrences and hold offending commanding officers accountable.
