Addressing Misconduct: Upholding Army Discipline

The government has acknowledged receiving complaints regarding 'humiliation and physical coercion' targeted at junior officers by senior commanding officers in the Army during 2023-24. This revelation came in response to a query posed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth emphasized the existence of a 'well-established mechanism' within the armed forces designed to address grievances and ensure discipline remains stringent across ranks. The minister assured that this structure is critical to preserving morale and camaraderie among personnel.

The minister's confirmation came after being queried about the potential impacts such misconduct might have on unit dynamics and the steps the government plans to take to prevent future occurrences and hold offending commanding officers accountable.

