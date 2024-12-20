In the latest development of the ongoing conflict, Russia's Investigative Committee announced on Friday that a Ukrainian missile strike has led to casualties in the town of Rylsk, located in Russia's Kursk region. Details on the number of casualties remain unspecified.

The attack, involving U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets, has caused significant damage to several structures, including a school, recreation center, and private homes, according to Alexander Khinshtein, the acting governor of the region. Khinshtein expressed empathy for residents and promised necessary aid for the affected, despite continued Ukrainian strikes complicating emergency response efforts.

The unconfirmed Mash Telegram channel suggests the missile attack claimed seven lives, including a child. This incident adds to the tension as Ukrainian troops hold part of the Kursk region following a surprise incursion, with Russian President Putin vowing their eventual expulsion without specifying a timeline. Both nations accuse each other of targeting civilians, heightening tensions after a Russian general's assassination in Moscow claimed by Ukraine's intelligence service.

(With inputs from agencies.)