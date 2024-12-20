Left Menu

Formula-E Race Finances Under Scrutiny: ED Targets K T Rama Rao

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against BRS leader K T Rama Rao, accusing him of payment irregularities during the Hyderabad Formula-E race in February 2023. The case, following a Telangana Police ACB FIR, involves alleged unauthorized payments of Rs 55 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:22 IST
Formula-E Race Finances Under Scrutiny: ED Targets K T Rama Rao
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering case against BRS leader K T Rama Rao and others, examining potential financial discrepancies related to the Hyderabad Formula-E race conducted in February 2023. This move follows an FIR by the Telangana Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Rama Rao is prominently featured as accused number one in both the ED's case and the ACB's FIR, indicating serious allegations of payment misconduct involving Rs 55 crore, some transacted in foreign currency without appropriate approvals. Rama Rao, however, categorically denies any mishandling of funds, arguing the transaction was transparent.

The Telangana High Court has temporarily shielded Rama Rao from arrest, setting a directive for no arrest actions until December 30, as investigations continue. The probe adds to existing legal challenges for the family, previously linked to the Delhi excise policy controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024