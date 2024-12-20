Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Gold Mining in Congo Leads to Arrests

Seventeen Chinese men were arrested in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo, suspected of running an illegal gold mine. Authorities found no documentation for operations. The arrest is part of a wider effort to curb unlicensed mineral extraction contributing to regional conflicts. Investigations in the sector continue.

Bukavu | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:38 IST
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Seventeen Chinese nationals have been detained in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo, on allegations of operating an illegal gold mining operation. The detention reflects government efforts to address unlicensed mineral extraction in the mineral-rich nation.

The arrests followed a surprise inspection by government officials at a mine in the village of Karhembo. Acting Mines Minister Bernard Muhindo confirmed the suspects failed to provide any valid documentation for their operations, prompting their arrest alongside several Congolese and Burundian individuals.

The illicit mining activities are part of broader challenges facing Congo, including difficulties in curbing unauthorized exploitation of minerals like gold, cobalt, and copper, often fueling conflict in regions near Rwanda. Provincial authorities continue their investigations after temporarily suspending mining operations earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

