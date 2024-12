India Monitors Regional Security Amidst Pakistan Missile Program Developments

India declared on Friday that it closely monitors any developments that may impact its security, asserting that it takes necessary actions accordingly. The statement was made by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to inquiries about India's stance on Pakistan's ballistic missile program.

This response follows recent U.S. sanctions imposed on four Pakistani entities, including the National Development Complex, accused of contributing to the country's missile technology advancements. India's vigilant stance emphasizes its cautious approach to regional security.

Meanwhile, the U.S. had raised alarms about Pakistan's advancements in missile technology, asserting it poses a growing threat beyond South Asia, potentially impacting American security. This underscores burgeoning geopolitical tensions in the region.

