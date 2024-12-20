Stranded Indian Workers in Libya: Embassy's Rescue Mission

The Indian Embassy in Tripoli is taking action to assist a batch of Indian workers who found themselves stranded in Libya, having traveled there without adequate documentation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy is closely coordinating with Libyan authorities to expedite the issuance of exit permits necessary for these workers to return to India. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed ongoing efforts to ensure their safety and well-being, including the provision of basic necessities.

Reports indicate that the workers, who arrived in Benghazi via Dubai with the promise of employment at a cement factory, have faced challenges due to document discrepancies. The Embassy's intervention aims to remedy their situation and facilitate their journey home, with the charge d'affaires having personally engaged with the affected individuals.

