Left Menu

Stranded Indian Workers in Libya: Embassy's Rescue Mission

The Indian Embassy in Tripoli is actively assisting a group of Indian workers stuck in Libya without proper documentation. Efforts are underway to secure exit permits for their return. The Embassy, in collaboration with local authorities, ensures their well-being by providing essential needs and maintaining contact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:00 IST
Stranded Indian Workers in Libya: Embassy's Rescue Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Embassy in Tripoli is taking action to assist a batch of Indian workers who found themselves stranded in Libya, having traveled there without adequate documentation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy is closely coordinating with Libyan authorities to expedite the issuance of exit permits necessary for these workers to return to India. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed ongoing efforts to ensure their safety and well-being, including the provision of basic necessities.

Reports indicate that the workers, who arrived in Benghazi via Dubai with the promise of employment at a cement factory, have faced challenges due to document discrepancies. The Embassy's intervention aims to remedy their situation and facilitate their journey home, with the charge d'affaires having personally engaged with the affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024