Arm Holdings vs Qualcomm: A Legal Standoff Over Chip Designs
A jury in Delaware's federal court declared a deadlock on one question in Arm Holdings' lawsuit against Qualcomm. The case demands the destruction of Nuvia-acquired chip designs, which Qualcomm uses for personal computing. The jury continues to deliberate on two outstanding questions.
In a dramatic turn of events, a U.S. federal jury in Delaware announced on Friday that it remains deadlocked on one of the pivotal questions in Arm Holdings' legal battle against Qualcomm. This high-stakes lawsuit has captivated the tech world, highlighting the fierce rivalry between two industry giants.
The conflict stems from Arm Holdings' demand for the demolition of chip designs bought by Qualcomm from Nuvia for a whopping $1.4 billion in 2021. These designs are crucial to Qualcomm's ambitious foray into the competitive personal computer market.
Despite the impasse on one question, the jury is still diligently deliberating on the two remaining issues at hand, making the outcome of this legal face-off eagerly anticipated by stakeholders across the tech world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PTI's Legal Battle: FIR Against Government after Protest Crackdown
Imran Khan's Legal Battles: Accusations of Authoritarianism Amid Rising Cases
Legal Battle Over 'BE 6e': Mahindra Challenges IndiGo's Trademark Objection
TikTok's Legal Battle: U.S. Ban Deadline Looms
Netanyahu's Legal Battle: Defending Legacy Amidst Controversy