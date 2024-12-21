Arm Holdings vs Qualcomm: A Legal Standoff Over Chip Designs

In a dramatic turn of events, a U.S. federal jury in Delaware announced on Friday that it remains deadlocked on one of the pivotal questions in Arm Holdings' legal battle against Qualcomm. This high-stakes lawsuit has captivated the tech world, highlighting the fierce rivalry between two industry giants.

The conflict stems from Arm Holdings' demand for the demolition of chip designs bought by Qualcomm from Nuvia for a whopping $1.4 billion in 2021. These designs are crucial to Qualcomm's ambitious foray into the competitive personal computer market.

Despite the impasse on one question, the jury is still diligently deliberating on the two remaining issues at hand, making the outcome of this legal face-off eagerly anticipated by stakeholders across the tech world.

(With inputs from agencies.)