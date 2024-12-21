Left Menu

Arm Holdings vs Qualcomm: A Legal Standoff Over Chip Designs

A jury in Delaware's federal court declared a deadlock on one question in Arm Holdings' lawsuit against Qualcomm. The case demands the destruction of Nuvia-acquired chip designs, which Qualcomm uses for personal computing. The jury continues to deliberate on two outstanding questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:56 IST
Arm Holdings vs Qualcomm: A Legal Standoff Over Chip Designs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, a U.S. federal jury in Delaware announced on Friday that it remains deadlocked on one of the pivotal questions in Arm Holdings' legal battle against Qualcomm. This high-stakes lawsuit has captivated the tech world, highlighting the fierce rivalry between two industry giants.

The conflict stems from Arm Holdings' demand for the demolition of chip designs bought by Qualcomm from Nuvia for a whopping $1.4 billion in 2021. These designs are crucial to Qualcomm's ambitious foray into the competitive personal computer market.

Despite the impasse on one question, the jury is still diligently deliberating on the two remaining issues at hand, making the outcome of this legal face-off eagerly anticipated by stakeholders across the tech world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024