UN Extends Peacekeeping Mission Amid Rising Tensions in Golan Heights

The United Nations Security Council has decided to prolong its peacekeeping mission in the region of Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights for an additional six months due to escalating tensions in the area and military activity concerns.

Following a swift rebel advance that led to the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Israeli forces have taken position in the demilitarized zone, which is monitored by the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). While Israeli authorities describe this as a temporary measure to secure their borders, no timeline has been provided for troop withdrawal.

The Security Council's resolution on Friday emphasized the necessity for both parties to comply with the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement terms and maintain the ceasefire. Concerns were raised over ongoing military operations' potential to escalate tensions, threatening both the ceasefire and local civilians' safety. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed there should be no military forces other than U.N. peacekeepers in the demilitarized zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)