U.S. Senators Tackle Turkish Aggression in Syria with New Sanctions

In a decisive move on Friday, two U.S. senators unveiled bipartisan legislation targeting Turkey with potential sanctions over its military actions in northern Syria. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham spearheaded the "Countering Turkish Aggression Act of 2024," aiming to deter Turkey and its affiliates from escalating hostilities in the volatile region.

The proposed sanctions are designed to halt any further Turkish or Turkish-aligned assaults on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), thereby averting the potential resurgence of ISIS, which poses a threat to U.S. national security and global stability. The initiative underscores the necessity of diplomatic collaboration between Washington and Ankara to establish a lasting ceasefire and a demilitarized zone.

This legislative action arises amidst increasing tensions following the ousting of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad barely a fortnight ago. A fragile ceasefire brokered by the United States currently exists between Turkey, its Syrian partners, and the U.S.-aligned Kurdish Syrian fighters, marking a critical period for diplomatic efforts in the region.

