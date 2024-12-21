Landmark Court Decision Challenges El Salvador's Abortion Ban

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has ruled against El Salvador for violating the rights of a woman known as Beatriz, who was denied an abortion in 2013 despite her life being at risk. The case has highlighted the strict abortion ban in El Salvador.

Beatriz, a domestic worker suffering from lupus and other health issues, was advised by doctors to terminate her pregnancy, as the fetus was unlikely to survive. However, El Salvador's laws prevented any medical intervention, leading Beatriz to undergo a cesarean section in June 2013. The newborn passed away just hours after delivery.

This ruling mandates El Salvador to create clear guidelines and protocols for handling similar medical cases. Beatriz's mother expressed her relief, labeling the decision a 'great triumph' for women's rights. The Salvadoran government has yet to comment on the court's decision.

