Missile Strike Escalates Tensions between Yemen and Israel

A missile from Yemen, not intercepted by the Israeli military, landed in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, injuring 14 people mildly. The Houthi group claimed the attack in solidarity with Palestinians. This follows Israeli strikes on Yemeni infrastructure controlled by Houthis, escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 08:44 IST
An early morning missile strike from Yemen landed in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, the Israeli military confirmed, pointing out a failure in interception. Fourteen individuals received mild injuries, and paramedics were quick to provide treatment to the injured before some were transported to hospitals.

In a ripple of anxiety across the region, the Israeli police have confirmed reports of a missile landing near Tel Aviv, raising alarms about the effectiveness of existing defense systems. The missile, reportedly fired by the Iran-backed Houthi group, amplifies a saga of ongoing tensions.

The Houthis claim these attacks as gestures of solidarity with Palestinians amidst the backdrop of increasing hostilities between Israel and Gaza. This week, Israeli forces retaliated with strategic strikes on Houthi-controlled infrastructures in Yemen, marking a new chapter of escalating confrontations.

