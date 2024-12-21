Karnataka Controversy: BJP MLC Faces Allegations of Derogatory Remarks

The Karnataka State Women's Commission has called on Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti to launch a high-level investigation into BJP MLC C T Ravi's alleged derogatory comments against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary stated that Ravi's words constitute an insult to women, tarnishing their dignity. She expressed concerns in a letter to Horatti, citing the use of unconstitutional language.

Following the incident on December 19 in Belagavi, Ravi was arrested but later released by the Karnataka High Court, which ruled his arrest illegal due to procedural errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)