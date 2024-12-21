Left Menu

Karnataka Controversy: BJP MLC Faces Allegations of Derogatory Remarks

The Karnataka State Women's Commission has urged a high-level investigation into allegations against BJP MLC C T Ravi for using derogatory remarks towards Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the state legislature. The Commission emphasized the insult to women's dignity and requested a serious inquiry into the incident.

Updated: 21-12-2024 12:18 IST
The Karnataka State Women's Commission has called on Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti to launch a high-level investigation into BJP MLC C T Ravi's alleged derogatory comments against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary stated that Ravi's words constitute an insult to women, tarnishing their dignity. She expressed concerns in a letter to Horatti, citing the use of unconstitutional language.

Following the incident on December 19 in Belagavi, Ravi was arrested but later released by the Karnataka High Court, which ruled his arrest illegal due to procedural errors.

