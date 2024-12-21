Left Menu

Pontiff's Powerful Denouncement: A Call for Global Attention

Pope Francis condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza amid controversy with an Israeli minister over his genocide remarks. The Pope highlighted the attacks on Gaza civilians, sparking debate about the conflict's characterization. Meanwhile, the Catholic bishop of Jerusalem's attempt to visit Gaza was blocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:52 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis intensified his criticism of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Saturday, amidst a backdrop of diplomatic tension following accusations from an Israeli minister regarding the Pope's genocide remarks.

Addressing the Vatican's cardinals, Pope Francis lamented the tragic loss of life, particularly children, during recent Israeli military operations. His comments have heightened the discourse on whether current events in Gaza meet the legal criteria of genocide, as suggested by some international experts.

The Pope's stance drew a sharp rebuke from Israeli Minister Amichai Chikli, who argued that the genocide reference trivializes the term. The conflict, ignited by Hamas-led attacks, has seen massive casualties, raising questions about proportionality and civilian safety in warfare.

