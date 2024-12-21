Army's Expanded Presence Boosts Stability in Jammu Region

The Indian Army has notably increased its operational roles within the Jammu region, strategically occupying key areas of the Pir Panjal range. This expansion aims to fortify regional security and stability, according to a senior military officer. The Army is pivotal in fostering military-civilian collaboration for creating a peaceful environment.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps, stated that recent enhancements in operational capabilities included strengthening patrols and establishing new posts in high-altitude areas. These advancements, he noted, are bolstered by community support and are crucial for regional peace and development.

During a recent visit to Rajouri, Lt. Gen. Sachdeva emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technology such as UAVs, helicopters, and sensors to maintain peace. The visit also highlighted the Army's initiatives in engaging with local communities through events like the Mendhar Cricket Premier League, showcasing the positive impact of such interactions on community trust and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)