Army's Expanded Presence Boosts Stability in Jammu Region

The Indian Army has expanded its operations in the Jammu region, particularly in the Pir Panjal range, to enhance security and development. Led by Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the Army strengthens military-civilian ties, employing advanced technology, and engaging in community events to promote harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:55 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has notably increased its operational roles within the Jammu region, strategically occupying key areas of the Pir Panjal range. This expansion aims to fortify regional security and stability, according to a senior military officer. The Army is pivotal in fostering military-civilian collaboration for creating a peaceful environment.

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps, stated that recent enhancements in operational capabilities included strengthening patrols and establishing new posts in high-altitude areas. These advancements, he noted, are bolstered by community support and are crucial for regional peace and development.

During a recent visit to Rajouri, Lt. Gen. Sachdeva emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technology such as UAVs, helicopters, and sensors to maintain peace. The visit also highlighted the Army's initiatives in engaging with local communities through events like the Mendhar Cricket Premier League, showcasing the positive impact of such interactions on community trust and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

