Deadly Attack on Pakistani Check Post: A Security Breach in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A terrorist attack on a security check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of sixteen soldiers and injuries to eight others early Saturday, security sources confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Lita Sar check post in Makeen, a part of the South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan. This represents one of the most significant attacks on security forces in recent months.

The attack follows a successful intelligence-based operation by Pakistani forces in the Sararogha area of the same district, where two terrorists were killed and two others apprehended earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)