High Court Detains Special Secretary for Contempt

The Allahabad High Court detained Rajnish Chandra, Special Secretary in Uttar Pradesh's Social Welfare Department, for contempt until court adjournment and fined him Rs 2000. This order followed a complaint by Suman Devi, a retired teacher, regarding unpaid salary despite a prior court order. The court found Chandra's apology insincere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:02 IST
The Allahabad High Court has taken a stern stance in a case involving non-compliance with its orders, detaining a senior government official for contempt of court. Rajnish Chandra, the Special Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare in Uttar Pradesh, was ordered to remain in detention until the court adjourned, following allegations of failing to execute a previous judgment regarding a teacher's salary.

Justice Salil Kumar Rai passed this notable order against Chandra after Suman Devi, a retired assistant teacher, filed a contempt application. Devi alleged that her salary had not been disbursed, contrary to a court order from March 4. Despite Chandra presenting an apology, the court dismissed it as insincere, stating it was merely an attempt to evade consequences.

Chandra was consequently fined Rs 2000, with a deadline for payment set to January 4, 2025, to the Registrar General of the High Court. This decision underscores the judiciary's firm position on enforcing compliance with its directives and ensuring accountability within government departments.

