Punjab Police Dismantles Gangster Module and Seizes Weapons

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence unit in Pathankot arrested two members of a gangster module. The operation led to the seizure of two 9 mm Glock pistols, four magazines, and 14 cartridges.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the arrested individuals, identified as Sunil Kumar alias Ashu and Dilpreet Singh alias Dil, were apprehended in Batala city. Kumar has a criminal background, having been previously registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police investigations revealed that the accused received the weapons from Amritsar's Ajnala region, intending to deliver them to an unknown individual. Further inquiries are ongoing to trace the weapons' origin and identify more suspects involved in the network.

