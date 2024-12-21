Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles Gangster Module and Seizes Weapons

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence unit in Pathankot has arrested two gang members, Sunil Kumar and Dilpreet Singh, and seized two 9 mm Glock pistols and cartridges. The investigation aims to trace weapon sources and other suspects. Both accused were planning to deliver arms to an unidentified person.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:05 IST
Punjab Police Dismantles Gangster Module and Seizes Weapons
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence unit in Pathankot arrested two members of a gangster module. The operation led to the seizure of two 9 mm Glock pistols, four magazines, and 14 cartridges.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the arrested individuals, identified as Sunil Kumar alias Ashu and Dilpreet Singh alias Dil, were apprehended in Batala city. Kumar has a criminal background, having been previously registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police investigations revealed that the accused received the weapons from Amritsar's Ajnala region, intending to deliver them to an unknown individual. Further inquiries are ongoing to trace the weapons' origin and identify more suspects involved in the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024