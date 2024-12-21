Tragic Road Accident Claims Young Life in Mumbai's Wadala

In a tragic incident on Saturday evening, a four-year-old boy was killed while playing on a road in the Wadala area of Mumbai. The accident occurred near Ambedkar College, when Bhushan Gole, the driver, was reversing his car.

According to police officials, the driver remained at the scene immediately following the accident and was subsequently taken into custody. Contrary to initial speculations, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The driver has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) as investigations continue to determine the specifics surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)