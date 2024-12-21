Left Menu

A four-year-old boy was tragically killed in a road accident in Mumbai's Wadala. The incident occurred when the driver, Bhushan Gole, was reversing his car near Ambedkar College. The driver was not intoxicated and was arrested under relevant legal sections for further investigation.

Tragic Road Accident Claims Young Life in Mumbai's Wadala
In a tragic incident on Saturday evening, a four-year-old boy was killed while playing on a road in the Wadala area of Mumbai. The accident occurred near Ambedkar College, when Bhushan Gole, the driver, was reversing his car.

According to police officials, the driver remained at the scene immediately following the accident and was subsequently taken into custody. Contrary to initial speculations, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The driver has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) as investigations continue to determine the specifics surrounding the accident.

