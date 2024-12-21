Left Menu

Constable's Tragic End Highlights Recruitment Scandal in Chhattisgarh

Constable Anil Ratnakar was found hanging from a tree in Chhattisgarh, linked to alleged irregularities in a police recruitment drive. A note on his hand accused authorities of targeting employees while protecting officers. This incident has prompted calls for a thorough investigation into the recruitment process.

  • Country:
  • India

A constable embroiled in suspicions of fraud during a police recruitment drive in Chhattisgarh has been discovered hanging from a tree. Authorities identified the deceased as 26-year-old Constable Anil Ratnakar.

Ratnakar, formerly assigned to the Jalbandha police post, was participating in the ongoing recruitment exercise when allegations surfaced. A note was found on his palm accusing officials of shielding officers while targeting employees.

The incident has sparked political uproar, with the Congress demanding a comprehensive probe into the corruption allegations surrounding the recruitment process. Calls for accountability grow amid this tragic turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

