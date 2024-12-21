BJP MLA and Associates Face Serious Allegations in UP

In a significant development, the Civil Lines police in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun have lodged a case against BJP MLA Harish Shakya, his family, and others, following a court directive. Charges include gang rape and fraudulent activities.

The special court's order came after a villager filed a complaint alleging extortion and threats by Shakya's group, aimed at acquiring his prime land at a devalued price. The complainant's family allegedly faced false accusations and threats.

Further, the complaint detailed gang rape by the accused. Authorities, including Inspector Manoj Kumar Singh, are on the case as per legal directions, while Shakya remains unavailable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)