BJP MLA and Associates Face Serious Allegations in UP
In Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, a case of rape and fraud was registered against 16 individuals, including BJP MLA Harish Shakya and his associates. Allegations involve gang rape, fraud, land dispute, and false accusations. The police are investigating under court order. The MLA is unavailable for comment.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Civil Lines police in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun have lodged a case against BJP MLA Harish Shakya, his family, and others, following a court directive. Charges include gang rape and fraudulent activities.
The special court's order came after a villager filed a complaint alleging extortion and threats by Shakya's group, aimed at acquiring his prime land at a devalued price. The complainant's family allegedly faced false accusations and threats.
Further, the complaint detailed gang rape by the accused. Authorities, including Inspector Manoj Kumar Singh, are on the case as per legal directions, while Shakya remains unavailable for comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"There should be peace between Hindus and Muslims": Former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case
Cyber fraudster held in Mangaluru, Rs. 4 lakh worth of assets seized
Man reunited with Ghaziabad family after 30 years arrested for fraud
Woman killed, two kin injured in shooting over land dispute in MP's Mandsaur
Finmin asks banks to use MuleHunterAI to check digital fraud