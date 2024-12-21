Left Menu

Syrian Soldiers Seek Redemption: Amnesty and a New Dawn

Hundreds of former Syrian soldiers reported to the new Syrian authorities to answer questions about potential involvement in crimes against civilians in exchange for a return to civilian life. With the fall of Assad and the army dissolved, the interim government is investigating past atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:04 IST
Syrian Soldiers Seek Redemption: Amnesty and a New Dawn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Hundreds of former Syrian soldiers reported to the country's new leaders for the first time since the ousting of Bashar Assad, aiming to secure amnesty and reintegrate into civilian life. This development follows the surprising collapse of Assad's regime and military, which failed to stop the insurgent surge.

The former soldiers arrived at the erstwhile Baath party headquarters in Damascus, where interrogators awaited them with a list of questions and registration numbers. Many soldiers revealed they had joined Assad's forces for stable income and free medical care. The interim government is now probing alleged crimes committed by the former regime, including mass graves and systematic torture.

Lt. Col. Walid Abd Rabbo from the new Interior Ministry stated that the army has been disbanded, with the future of those not involved in crimes still uncertain. Meanwhile, reconciliation processes are underway, with several interrogation sites established across Syria. The authorities promise accountability for all atrocities committed under Assad's reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024