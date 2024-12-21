Syrian Soldiers Seek Redemption: Amnesty and a New Dawn

Hundreds of former Syrian soldiers reported to the country's new leaders for the first time since the ousting of Bashar Assad, aiming to secure amnesty and reintegrate into civilian life. This development follows the surprising collapse of Assad's regime and military, which failed to stop the insurgent surge.

The former soldiers arrived at the erstwhile Baath party headquarters in Damascus, where interrogators awaited them with a list of questions and registration numbers. Many soldiers revealed they had joined Assad's forces for stable income and free medical care. The interim government is now probing alleged crimes committed by the former regime, including mass graves and systematic torture.

Lt. Col. Walid Abd Rabbo from the new Interior Ministry stated that the army has been disbanded, with the future of those not involved in crimes still uncertain. Meanwhile, reconciliation processes are underway, with several interrogation sites established across Syria. The authorities promise accountability for all atrocities committed under Assad's reign.

