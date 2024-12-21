Left Menu

Bushra Bibi Granted Interim Bail Amid Controversial Charges

A Pakistan court granted three-week interim bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of ex-PM Imran Khan, involved in 32 cases tied to protests. Among these is a murder case related to paramilitary deaths during the November 26 Islamabad protest. Proceedings are scheduled to continue in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, Bushra Bibi, the wife of the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, received interim bail from a Pakistan court on Saturday. The bail, set for a three-week period, encompasses 32 cases linked to a contentious protest held on November 26.

Notably, alongside her husband, Bushra Bibi faces serious charges in a murder case concerning the deaths of paramilitary soldiers during clashes at the Islamabad protest. Allegations suggest their deaths were orchestrated under Khan's orders, involving PTI party members and prisoners conspiring to attack security forces.

As Bushra Bibi's bail provides her temporary relief, the anti-terrorism court is set to resume hearings by mid-January. This decision comes amidst ongoing investigations and separate warrants for prominent PTI figures linked to the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

