Bushra Bibi Granted Interim Bail Amid Controversial Charges

In a significant development, Bushra Bibi, the wife of the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, received interim bail from a Pakistan court on Saturday. The bail, set for a three-week period, encompasses 32 cases linked to a contentious protest held on November 26.

Notably, alongside her husband, Bushra Bibi faces serious charges in a murder case concerning the deaths of paramilitary soldiers during clashes at the Islamabad protest. Allegations suggest their deaths were orchestrated under Khan's orders, involving PTI party members and prisoners conspiring to attack security forces.

As Bushra Bibi's bail provides her temporary relief, the anti-terrorism court is set to resume hearings by mid-January. This decision comes amidst ongoing investigations and separate warrants for prominent PTI figures linked to the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)