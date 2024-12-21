Left Menu

Naxal Leaders Arrested in Chhattisgarh Operation

Five Naxalites, including two with a collective bounty of Rs 4 lakh, were apprehended in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. Among the arrested were key leaders of Maoist and Adivasi organizations. They were involved in the killing of a villager, branded as a police informer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant operation, five Naxalites were arrested by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, according to police sources. Two of the suspects had a combined reward of Rs 4 lakh on their heads.

Among those captured were Muchaki Hunga, alias Jatti, and Kawasi Gangi, both identified as leaders within prominent Maoist and Adivasi organizations. Jatti was linked to the Pidmel Revolutionary Party Committee of Maoists, while Gangi led the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan.

The group reportedly had a role in the murder of a villager this year, charged with being a police informer. Security forces, including the District Reserve Guard and CRPF's elite CoBRA unit, executed the operation successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

