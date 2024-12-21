Naxal Leaders Arrested in Chhattisgarh Operation
Five Naxalites, including two with a collective bounty of Rs 4 lakh, were apprehended in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. Among the arrested were key leaders of Maoist and Adivasi organizations. They were involved in the killing of a villager, branded as a police informer.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, five Naxalites were arrested by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, according to police sources. Two of the suspects had a combined reward of Rs 4 lakh on their heads.
Among those captured were Muchaki Hunga, alias Jatti, and Kawasi Gangi, both identified as leaders within prominent Maoist and Adivasi organizations. Jatti was linked to the Pidmel Revolutionary Party Committee of Maoists, while Gangi led the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan.
The group reportedly had a role in the murder of a villager this year, charged with being a police informer. Security forces, including the District Reserve Guard and CRPF's elite CoBRA unit, executed the operation successfully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- Chhattisgarh
- arrests
- Maoist
- security forces
- Sukma
- district
- operation
- bounty
- villager
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal District Amidst Babri Masjid Anniversary
Farmers Delhi march: Haryana bans mobile internet, bulk SMS in several villages of Ambala district from Dec 6 to Dec 9.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bina Refinery and NGO Smile Train India Bring Smiles to Children with Clefts across Sagar District
Class XII student shoots dead principal in school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district: Police.
Militants, security forces engage in gunfight in Manipur