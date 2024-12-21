Left Menu

Telangana's 'Rythu Bandhu' Controversy: Funds Misallocation Exposed

The Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed that Rs 22,600 crore from the previous BRS regime's 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme was given to ineligible lands. He called for suggestions for improving the scheme as it transitions to 'Rythu Bharosa'. Criticism arose from various political figures during the discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:03 IST
Telangana's 'Rythu Bandhu' Controversy: Funds Misallocation Exposed
The Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has accused the previous BRS administration of mishandling funds under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme. According to Reddy, approximately Rs 22,600 crore of the programme's Rs 72,816 crore budget was distributed to ineligible beneficiaries.

In a Legislative Assembly session dedicated to scrutinizing the scheme, Reddy cited findings that indicate money was allotted to lands that were actually hillocks, roads, mining areas, and stone crushing sites. He questioned the propriety of continuing to fund such undeserving areas and invited opposition parties to provide actionable recommendations for the scheme's refinement.

Reddy mentioned the government's plan to relaunch the initiative as 'Rythu Bharosa' from January's 'Sankranti' festival. While the Congress promised Rs 15,000 per acre per year, they have so far credited Rs 7,625 crores into farmer accounts. The session also saw leaders, including State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, debating the scheme's future amidst criticisms from BRS Working President K T Rama Rao.

