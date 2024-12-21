Delhi Child Rights Body Seeks Dynamic Leadership: Apply Now!

The Department of Women and Child Development released a notification on Saturday, calling for applications for the roles of chairperson and six members of Delhi's child rights organization.

The online application process begins on December 26 and wraps up on January 9, 2025, as stated by the WCD.

Applicants for the chairperson position must be individuals of eminence who have notably advanced child welfare, with a minimum of five years of experience in social sectors like education, health, and welfare. Those with any child rights violations are ineligible.

