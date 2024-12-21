Left Menu

Delhi Child Rights Body Seeks Dynamic Leadership: Apply Now!

The Department of Women and Child Development has announced openings for a chairperson and six members for Delhi's child rights body. Applicants should have a distinguished background in child welfare, with a minimum of five years in the social sector. The online application opens on December 26 and closes on January 9, 2025.

The Department of Women and Child Development released a notification on Saturday, calling for applications for the roles of chairperson and six members of Delhi's child rights organization.

The online application process begins on December 26 and wraps up on January 9, 2025, as stated by the WCD.

Applicants for the chairperson position must be individuals of eminence who have notably advanced child welfare, with a minimum of five years of experience in social sectors like education, health, and welfare. Those with any child rights violations are ineligible.

