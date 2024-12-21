Left Menu

Maharashtra's Ministerial Portfolios Unveiled: Powerhouses in Governance

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assigned portfolios within his cabinet, retaining key departments such as Home and Energy. Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar received Urban Development and Finance, respectively. The new council, consisting of 39 ministers, emerged post the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena's electoral success.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has unveiled the allocation of portfolios among his council of ministers. The announcement comes in the wake of a successful election outcome for the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, which secured 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

Fadnavis has kept significant ministries under his direct oversight, including Home, Energy, Law and Judiciary, and General Administration. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have been entrusted with Urban Development and Finance, respectively.

The government has sworn in 39 ministers following the assembly's winter session. The portfolio distribution aims to leverage the varied expertise within the coalition to address key governance areas effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

