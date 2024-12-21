Rajasthan's Rapid Land Reforms: Bhajanlal Sharma's Bold Directive

In a decisive move on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged state officials to accelerate the resolution of pending land allotment cases, linking them closely with the government's budget announcements. He emphasized that negligence in this process would not be tolerated.

During a video conference with the District Collector and other officials, Sharma stressed the importance of land identification and allocation for critical projects like sports colleges and industrial parks. He set a stringent deadline of December 31, 2024, for completion.

Sharma also called for immediate action to improve road safety by identifying and rectifying accident-prone areas, announcing special campaigns to address these 'black spots' across districts.

