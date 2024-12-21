Tensions Rise in Kalyan Over Neighborly Dispute; Arrests Made

Six people, including a couple named Akhilesh and Geeta Shukla, were arrested in Kalyan concerning an attack on a local Marathi family, according to police reports.

Following neighborly disputes over the burning of incense, which escalated on December 18, the judicial system has remanded the accused in police custody for six days. Viral videos of the altercation prompted political discussions in Maharashtra.

While victim's lawyer Harish Sarode confirmed additional charges against the accused, Akhilesh's defense, led by Anil Pandey, argued the incident did not involve regional biases. More arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)