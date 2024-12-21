Tensions Rise in Kalyan Over Neighborly Dispute; Arrests Made
Six individuals, including Akhilesh and Geeta Shukla, have been arrested for attacking a Marathi family in Kalyan. The dispute, rooted in disagreements over incense burning, has sparked political debates about regional tensions. The Shuklas face charges of conspiracy and assault, while transport authorities have seized Akhilesh's car.
- Country:
- India
Six people, including a couple named Akhilesh and Geeta Shukla, were arrested in Kalyan concerning an attack on a local Marathi family, according to police reports.
Following neighborly disputes over the burning of incense, which escalated on December 18, the judicial system has remanded the accused in police custody for six days. Viral videos of the altercation prompted political discussions in Maharashtra.
While victim's lawyer Harish Sarode confirmed additional charges against the accused, Akhilesh's defense, led by Anil Pandey, argued the incident did not involve regional biases. More arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Olympic Venue Dispute: Brisbane's Battleground
BRS leaders K Kavitha and Harish Rao placed under house arrest
Ahead of BRS protest against Cong govt's 'repression', party leaders put under 'house arrest'
"There should be peace between Hindus and Muslims": Former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case
Army personnel dies of cardiac arrest during search operation in J-K