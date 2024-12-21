Manbij Tensions: The Complex Web of Alliances and Conflicts

The situation in Manbij, a strategic city in northern Syria, escalated over the weekend as five fighters from the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in clashes with Turkish-backed forces. The ongoing turmoil began nearly two weeks ago when Turkish and Syrian factions seized control from the Kurdish-led SDF.

The SDF, integral to the U.S. coalition against Islamic State, is led by the YPG, an organization viewed by Ankara as synonymous with the Kurdish PKK, which has been a perennial adversary to the Turkish state. Consequently, Turkey, which regards the PKK, YPG, and SDF as terrorist entities, has been a significant player in this conflict.

The United States has stepped in to mediate a ceasefire between Turkey and the SDF. U.S. officials recently announced an extension of the truce around Manbij, though this claim was quickly contested by the Turkish defence ministry, highlighting the fragility and complexity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)