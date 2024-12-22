Assam's Bold Stand Against Child Marriage: Crackdown Continues
In Assam, authorities have intensified efforts against child marriage, arresting 416 individuals in the third phase of their crackdown. Initiated December 21-22, this operation adds to extensive prior efforts in early and late 2023, aiming to end the prevalent social issue of child marriage in the region.
In a continuing campaign against child marriage in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that 416 people have been apprehended during the latest phase of the crackdown.
Launched on the night of December 21-22, the state's police registered 335 cases and prepared to present those arrested in court on Sunday.
This is part of an ongoing effort throughout 2023, with earlier phases in February and October resulting in thousands of arrests and case registrations, highlighting Assam's determination to eradicate this social injustice.
