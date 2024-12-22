Mohali Building Collapse: Unraveling the Tragedy

The tragic collapse of a building in Mohali, Punjab, has claimed two lives, as rescue efforts continue to search for survivors. The incident occurred due to unauthorized digging on an adjacent plot, according to initial reports.

A 29-year-old man, Abhishek Dhanwal, and a 20-year-old woman have been confirmed dead, with Dhanwal's body being recovered from the debris on Sunday. Authorities have launched investigations to determine accountability, with criticisms mounting over evident safety regulation violations.

As the rescue mission proceeds, involving the NDRF, Army, and state rescue teams, witnesses and officials call for stricter enforcement of building regulations to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)