The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday the capture of two key villages in Ukraine. According to Russian news agencies, these villages are Lozova in the Kharkiv region and Sontsivka in Donetsk.

While Russian forces report success in these areas, the claims remain unverified by independent sources. The strategic importance of these locations could play a crucial role in the ongoing conflict.

Efforts to confirm these battlefield developments continue, but current verification is yet to be achieved independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)