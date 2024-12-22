Left Menu

Explosive Vendetta: Unraveling a Revenge Plot

Two individuals have been arrested following a parcel explosion in Ahmedabad that injured two. Rupen Rao, the alleged mastermind, concocted a vengeance scheme against his estranged wife’s friend, Baldev Sukhadia. Authorities seized improvised bombs, firearms, and weapon-making materials, unraveling a detailed conspiracy fueled by personal vendettas.

Updated: 22-12-2024 15:53 IST
Two individuals have been apprehended after a parcel exploded in an Ahmedabad residence, injuring two people. Police identified Rupen Rao (44) as the key suspect behind the blast, part of a revenge strategy against his estranged wife's friend, Baldev Sukhadia, and her family.

Officers seized two additional bombs, a country-made pistol, and bomb-making materials from Rao. The blast, which occurred in a Sabarmati home, was planned to target Sukhadia, with significant weaponry recovered from a related vehicle.

Authorities stated that Rao, driven by personal grievances, learned bomb-making online to separate his wife from her family. The suspects, Rao, his associate Rohan Raval, and another accomplice face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

