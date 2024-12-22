Vice-President Urges Accountability Amid Parliamentary Disruptions

In light of Parliament's decreased productivity stemming from frequent disruptions, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has advocated for holding lawmakers accountable, stating that citizens will compel them to consider their purpose in Parliament.

Vice-President Dhankhar, serving as the Rajya Sabha's ex-officio chairman, underscored the necessity of intertwined expression and dialogue in a thriving democracy, calling for responsible engagement from both sides.

Speaking at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards - 2024 ceremony, Dhankhar emphasized agriculture's pivotal role in rural development and proposed that prioritizing the farming sector is essential for driving economic progress, as India aims to become a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)