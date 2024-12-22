Left Menu

Vice-President Urges Accountability Amid Parliamentary Disruptions

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for lawmakers' accountability amid Parliament's poor productivity due to disruptions. He stressed that successful democracy requires responsible dialogue. Addressing awardees of Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards - 2024, he highlighted agriculture's crucial role in rural development and urged prioritizing the farming sector for economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 16:51 IST
Vice-President Urges Accountability Amid Parliamentary Disruptions
Vice-President
  • Country:
  • India

In light of Parliament's decreased productivity stemming from frequent disruptions, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has advocated for holding lawmakers accountable, stating that citizens will compel them to consider their purpose in Parliament.

Vice-President Dhankhar, serving as the Rajya Sabha's ex-officio chairman, underscored the necessity of intertwined expression and dialogue in a thriving democracy, calling for responsible engagement from both sides.

Speaking at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards - 2024 ceremony, Dhankhar emphasized agriculture's pivotal role in rural development and proposed that prioritizing the farming sector is essential for driving economic progress, as India aims to become a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024