Vice-President Urges Accountability Amid Parliamentary Disruptions
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for lawmakers' accountability amid Parliament's poor productivity due to disruptions. He stressed that successful democracy requires responsible dialogue. Addressing awardees of Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards - 2024, he highlighted agriculture's crucial role in rural development and urged prioritizing the farming sector for economic progress.
- Country:
- India
In light of Parliament's decreased productivity stemming from frequent disruptions, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has advocated for holding lawmakers accountable, stating that citizens will compel them to consider their purpose in Parliament.
Vice-President Dhankhar, serving as the Rajya Sabha's ex-officio chairman, underscored the necessity of intertwined expression and dialogue in a thriving democracy, calling for responsible engagement from both sides.
Speaking at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards - 2024 ceremony, Dhankhar emphasized agriculture's pivotal role in rural development and proposed that prioritizing the farming sector is essential for driving economic progress, as India aims to become a developed nation by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ghana's Electoral Crossroads: A Test of Democracy Amid Economic Turmoil
Ghana's Election: A Test of Democracy in Troubled Times
Ghana's Elections: A Test of Democracy and Economic Stability
Romania's Electoral Controversy: Democracy at Stake
Decolonising African Agriculture: A Radical Agroecological Transformation