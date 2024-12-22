Revitalizing Cooperative Movement: A Youth Employment Initiative in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Cooperatives Minister, Babasaheb Patil, emphasizes his commitment to generating employment for youth by revitalizing the cooperative sector. Speaking in Latur's Ahmedpur, Patil highlighted his objective to create jobs and ensure robust youth participation, marking it as a top priority for his tenure.
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement, Maharashtra Cooperatives Minister Babasaheb Patil has declared youth employment as a top priority. Speaking after a felicitation ceremony in the Ahmedpur constituency, Latur district, Patil emphasized his dedication to revitalizing the cooperative movement to ensure active youth involvement.
Patil stressed the importance of job creation, stating, "I am committed to generating employment for our young population." This focus on the cooperative sector is expected to drive new job opportunities and active participation from the youth in regional development.
As part of his agenda, Patil aims to harness the potential of the cooperative movement, highlighting its capabilities as a major employment generator. His initiatives are seen as a strategic move to address regional employment challenges while invigorating cooperative activities in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
