Ukraine Alleges Execution of POWs by Russian Forces
Ukraine accuses Russian forces of executing five unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war, as reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights. Lubinets calls for Russian war criminals to face international tribunals. Russia has not commented on the incident but previously denied such allegations.
In a serious escalation of accusations against Russian forces, Ukraine claims that five unarmed prisoners of war have been executed. The revelation came from Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, who announced the claim on the Telegram messenger app on Sunday.
Lubinets stated that Russian troops shot the captured soldiers and called for those responsible to face the highest penalty possible at an international tribunal. This incident, which Lubinets intends to report to the UN, adds to Ukraine's allegations of war crimes against Russian forces.
Russia has not immediately responded to these accusations, maintaining a consistent stance of denying involvement in any war crimes. The international community watches closely as more details are expected to emerge.
