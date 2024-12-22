Left Menu

Ukraine Alleges Execution of POWs by Russian Forces

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of executing five unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war, as reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights. Lubinets calls for Russian war criminals to face international tribunals. Russia has not commented on the incident but previously denied such allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:01 IST
Ukraine Alleges Execution of POWs by Russian Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a serious escalation of accusations against Russian forces, Ukraine claims that five unarmed prisoners of war have been executed. The revelation came from Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, who announced the claim on the Telegram messenger app on Sunday.

Lubinets stated that Russian troops shot the captured soldiers and called for those responsible to face the highest penalty possible at an international tribunal. This incident, which Lubinets intends to report to the UN, adds to Ukraine's allegations of war crimes against Russian forces.

Russia has not immediately responded to these accusations, maintaining a consistent stance of denying involvement in any war crimes. The international community watches closely as more details are expected to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024