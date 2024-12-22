CPI(M) Demands Repeal of Controversial Election Rule Amendment

The CPI(M) voiced its opposition on Sunday to a rule amendment that limits public inspection of specific electronic election documents, including CCTV and webcasting footage. The party claims this change restricts the transparency of the electoral process.

According to the CPI(M), the amendment, introduced following Election Commission recommendations, undermines a previous consensus with political parties meant to ensure electoral transparency. The party described the government's lack of consultation as a deviation from established precedents.

The amendment, Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, now limits access to certain online records. Government and EC officials say the amendment is necessary to prevent misuse, but CPI(M) argues this compromises the democratic process.

