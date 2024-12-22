Spiritual Leader Receives Death Threat Amidst Journey
A case has been registered against an unknown individual following death threats made to spiritual leader Ashutosh Pandey. Pandey claims he received similar threats both in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Police at Vile Parle station are investigating the matter further based on his complaint.
A case has been registered against an unidentified individual accused of threatening a spiritual leader with death, police reported on Sunday.
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Vile Parle police station on Saturday, according to an official statement. The spiritual leader, identified as Ashutosh Pandey, alleged that while he was traveling from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, he received a threatening phone call from an unknown individual.
The official noted that Pandey reported receiving similar threats while in Uttar Pradesh. Acting on his complaint, local authorities have initiated proceedings against the unidentified individual, and an investigation is currently underway.
