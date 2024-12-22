Haryana's Commitment to Welfare: Saini's Vision for Development by 2047

In a strong assertion of Haryana's welfare commitment, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared on Sunday that the state government is determined to deliver schemes directly to eligible individuals' doorsteps.

During a meeting with party workers at the residence of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister in Pehowa's Chanalheri village, Saini reiterated the government's resolve to address societal concerns inclusively.

He lauded the progress achieved under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, expressing confidence in India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047. Highlighting the efficient usage of resources, Saini praised the 'one nation, one election' initiative.

