Haryana's Commitment to Welfare: Saini's Vision for Development by 2047
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the state's commitment to ensuring welfare schemes reach the doorstep of eligible individuals. Highlighting development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he envisions India as a developed nation by 2047. Saini commended the 'one nation, one election' initiative for resource efficiency.
In a strong assertion of Haryana's welfare commitment, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared on Sunday that the state government is determined to deliver schemes directly to eligible individuals' doorsteps.
During a meeting with party workers at the residence of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister in Pehowa's Chanalheri village, Saini reiterated the government's resolve to address societal concerns inclusively.
He lauded the progress achieved under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, expressing confidence in India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047. Highlighting the efficient usage of resources, Saini praised the 'one nation, one election' initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
